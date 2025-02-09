Dibrugarh: Many unexplored things in eastern Arunachal Pradesh remain unknown to the outer world.

These things not only sparked curiosity in one’s mind but also have tremendous potential for the development of tourism.

One such hidden gem is the unique saltwater well, locally known as Nimok Pung. It is located on a hillock at Subang village in Tirap district.

It is quite unique that the water of the well is totally salty and locals informed that at one point of time in the past a major portion of Arunachal Pradesh and eastern part of Assam used the salt after processing of the water.

The villagers from Arunachal Pradesh used to bring processed salt in order to exchange it for dal, oil, etc, during the days of the barter system.

Although efforts are underway, led by state Forest Minister Wanki Lowang, the villagers are calling on the government to take permanent steps to promote tourism in the area.

“We urged the government to transform Nimok Pung into a tourist place. Our forefather used the salt from this well and we have a belief that if you used salt water from this well then no disease can touch you or your family,” said a resident of Subang village.

He further explained, “The traditional method of salt production is called Sumkoakin Nocte, which means ‘to extract salt’ – sum means ‘salt’ and koak means ‘to extract’. It refers to the entire process of salt preparation.”

“Nimok Pung is a sacred place for us and we Nocte people respect this place because our forefathers used to collect the salt water from the well used it for greater health benefits. Many people do not aware of this blace but we have rich history associated with the salt well,” said a Gaon Burah of Subang village.

In the early days, salt production was an important economic activity among the Nocte and Tusta tribes of the Tirap district. It was a laborious job which consumed a lot of time and energy.

It could take a week or more than a week to complete the whole process of salt preparation. The salt wells were typically owned by clan or village or community wise.