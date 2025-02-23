Guwahati: A flock of rare northern pintail ducks has been spotted at an unprecedented altitude of 13,500 feet in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

According to Jambey Dondu, a nature, the ducks were seen in a high-altitude region, far from their usual habitats.

What makes this sighting even more remarkable is that northern pintail ducks are typically found in low-lying areas during the winter months.

Their presence in Tawang’s high-altitude regions has raised interesting questions about their migratory patterns and adaptability.

He reported seeing at least 25 northern pintail ducks, a species typically found in low-lying areas during the winter months.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to commend the sighting, highlighting the significance of this rare spotting in Tawang.

“A rare sight in Tawang! The northern pintail has been spotted at an astonishing altitude of 13,500 ft in Tawang! A graceful migratory bird, rarely seen at such heights, adding to the region’s rich biodiversity,” he stated.

This sighting has been corroborated by Bukhey Rai, a birdwatcher guide, who claimed to have spotted a pair of northern pintail ducks flying over Sela earlier this month.

The northern pintail duck is a large migratory bird species that breeds in northern regions of Europe, Asia, and North America.

During the winter months, they migrate to southern regions, including the Indian subcontinent, in search of suitable habitats.