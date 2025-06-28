Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Industries Minister Nyato Dukam on Saturday said the state is prepared to serve as a platform for industrial growth and innovation, highlighting its potential for sustainable investment and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at an investment and entrepreneurship workshop focused on the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme (UNNATI 2024), Dukam called on investors and entrepreneurs to view Arunachal Pradesh as a strategic entry point to economic development in the Northeast.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“If you wish to build in India, Arunachal Pradesh is your launch pad. If you seek to invest in sustainability, we offer the greenest canvas,” he said, emphasizing the state’s natural advantages and readiness for industrial transformation.

Dukam also underlined the importance of collaboration in shaping an inclusive and environmentally sustainable development framework. He reiterated the government’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment and stressed the need to shift Arunachal Pradesh from a consumer-driven to a producer-oriented economy.

Advisor to the Minister, Mohesh Chai, encouraged entrepreneurs to support the vision of a “Viksit Arunachal,” citing the state’s strategic location bordering Myanmar, Bhutan, and Tibet. He noted that Arunachal could evolve into a regional hub for trade and industry, aligning with the Centre’s ‘Act East’ policy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Chief Secretary Manish Gupta highlighted the need to harness the state’s strengths in the secondary and tertiary sectors and acknowledged the workshop’s alignment with the broader developmental goals of the state.

Industries Secretary Saugat Biswas provided details on the UNNATI 2024 scheme, outlining its key features and opportunities for stakeholders.

Organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in collaboration with the state’s industries department, the workshop brought together over 300 participants, including entrepreneurs, bankers, industry experts, consultants, and government officials.

The event featured technical sessions, policy briefings, B2B and B2G meetings, and discussions aimed at promoting industrial development, improving financial access, and enhancing digital onboarding of entrepreneurs in the region.