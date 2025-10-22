Dibrugarh: Security forces gun down a Ulfa(I) militant in a fierce gun between between security forces led by Assam Rifles personnel at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday night.

The fierce gunbattle took place at 6 Mile area under Namsai police station in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Assam Rifles had received an tip-off regarding the presence of six to seven members of Ulfa(I) cadres in the 6 Mile Lekang Khampti area. Based upon the information, the Assam Rifles personnel launched an operation. During the operation one Ulfa(I) militant was neutralised,” said an police official.

According to sources, this group of suspected Ulfa( I) militants were from the same group which had recently carried out an attack at an army COB in Kakopathar in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district last week.

As the Assam Rifles team approached the location, they were fired upon by the Ulfa cadres to which the Assam Rifles retaliated. In the ensuing gun battle, one suspected Ulfa(I) militant was killed and the rest managed to flee from the area.

A massive search operation is on in the area using a chopper, drone and tracker dogs. A HK series automatic rifle, one grenade, 3 bags etc had been recovered from the encounter site.

Security forces have cordon off the area and launched a massive operations.

“We have launched a joint operations to nab the numbers of the proscribed group who have carried out attacks on Army COB at Kakopathar,” said an official.