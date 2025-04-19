Arunachal: Seven new migratory bird species sighted in Ziro Valley

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed seven new migratory bird species in Ziro Valley, of the Lower Subansiri district, which the authority had not previously sighted in the region, an official said on Friday.

The official stated that the team of avid bird watchers sighted the new visitors during a bird walk in the traditional wet farmlands in the Ziro Valley, locally known as ‘Aji’.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The exciting discoveries prompted Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ngilyang Tam and Kamle DMO Tage Kanno, along with other nature lovers, to conduct a three-hour morning bird walk to meticulously document these new arrivals, the official asserted.

During their walk, the team confirmed the presence of the greater white-fronted goose and the black-winged stilt, neither of which the team had previously documented in this area, the official noted.

The official further stated that the team also sighted the little stint, a completely new and unreported species for the region. This brings the total count of newly reported migratory bird species in Ziro Valley within the past week to an impressive seven.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The comprehensive bird walk resulted in a total sighting of 21 bird species from various categories”, the official added.

Following the development, renowned conservationist and president of the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club, Koj Mama, stated that the sightings of the greater white-fronted goose and the pied avocet, typically found in the eastern Himalayan belt, hold significant importance for Ziro Valley and the state as a whole from a conservation perspective.

Koj Mama further stated that the newly reported species included the Chinese pond heron, the Eurasian curlew, the pied avocet, the black-winged stilt, the greater painted snipe, the greater white-fronted goose, and the little stint.

He added that the remarkable bird sightings in Ziro Valley signify the ecological significance of Ziro’s traditional farmlands as a habitat for these migratory birds and underscore the importance of continued conservation efforts in the region.