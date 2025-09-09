Aizawl: The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) area unit of the BJP on Monday staged a massive protest rally at the CADC headquarters in Mizoram’s Chawngte town to voice public grievances over the alleged sudden hike in power bills and the deteriorating condition of roads within Chawngte town and from Lungrang South to Chawngte, the town’s only lifeline, a party leader said.

Hundreds of BJP workers and local residents enthusiastically participated in the rally, expressing their anger against the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, for its alleged anti-people policies, said Chakma district BJP unit president Durjya Dhan Chakma.

Addressing the rally, Durjya Dhan Chakma strongly criticized the state government, stating that the so-called Mipui Sawrkar (People’s Government) had turned out to be the exact opposite of what it promised.

“Instead of serving the people, the ZPM government is looting them by imposing abnormally high electricity bills ranging from Rs 526 to Rs 47,404.

Moreover, under this government, the price of ration has been arbitrarily raised from Rs 15 to Rs 30, further imposing a heavy economic burden on the poor,” Chakma said.

He added that the prices of essential commodities in Kamalanagar and Chawngte town have skyrocketed due to the worsening road conditions.

He further alleged that the government’s negligence has caused untold suffering to the people and demanded immediate corrective action.

State BJP president Molin Kumar Chakma, who also addressed the gathering, launched a scathing attack on the ZPM leadership at both the state and district levels.

“The ZPM leaders and MDCs have failed miserably. Instead of addressing the hardships faced by the people, they are busy transferring SSA teachers from one district to another and posting pictures of themselves in restaurants or smoking expensive cigarettes on social media. This shows their insensitivity and arrogance,” Molin alleged.

He urged the Governor to dissolve the CADC, which is currently under Governor’s Rule, and hold fresh council elections so that the people can elect visionary and responsible leaders who genuinely care about public welfare.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, urging his immediate intervention to address the alleged power bill hikes and the poor condition of roads.