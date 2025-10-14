Pasighat: In a late evening press release issued by the East Siang District police today, all four alleged accused persons have been arrested by Pasighat Police in connection with a robbery case registered at Pasighat Police Station vide PSG/PS/C/No.83/2025 U/S 309(2) BNS.

On 25/09/2025 at 1512 hrs, a written FIR was received at PS Pasighat from Shri Raktim Jyoti Gogoi of Silapathar regarding the robbery of 30 cement bags, one mobile phone, and ?5000/- in cash.

According to the complainant, on 25/09/2025 at around 0230 hrs, his truck (Reg. No. AR22 1557), which was transporting cement bags to Sigar Military Camp, was intercepted by unknown miscreants near JNC, Pasighat.

The miscreants forcibly took away 30 cement bags, the driver’s mobile phone, and ?5000/- in cash. The complainant also stated that the driver was threatened with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident to anyone.

Accordingly, a robbery case vide PSG/PS/C/No.83/2025 U/S 309(2) BNS was registered and endorsed to SI Kodak Dagium for investigation.

During the investigation, SI K. Dagium examined CCTV footage from ICCC, Smart City, Pasighat, wherein a white Gypsy with a black hood suspected to be used by the culprits was identified. Upon tracing the vehicle’s movement, it was found that it had gone towards Paglek, beyond which it was no longer visible.

On 26/09/2025, SI K. Dagium, under the supervision of OC Pasighat, Insp. Atan Taki, formed a team comprising SI K. Tangha, SI(SG) G. Bagra, SI(SG) T. Kampong, ASI(SG) C. Kumar, ASI(SG) T. Khan, Ct. K. Perme, Ct. G. Ete, Ct. R. Rukbo, Ct. K. Ninu, Ct. K. Potom, Ct. R. Ragyor, and L/HCB B. Basar, and proceeded towards Paglek in civil dress to trace the suspected vehicle. Several suspected vehicles were examined but none matched the description from the CCTV footage.

However, the initial search provided crucial leads, and on 27/09/2025, one of the main accused Oda @ Mida Dai (39 yrs), S/o Okom Dai, R/o Balek Village, East Siang District was identified.

Later the same day, Oda Dai, along with two other accused persons namely, Jowel @ Lal Gurung (30 yrs), S/o Budhiman Gurung, R/o Mirbuk, and Onyok @ Talat Lego (23 yrs), S/o Tatum Lego, R/o Diking, all residents of Pasighat, East Siang District were apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the robbery and revealed the name of another accomplice, Jobi Apum (24 yrs), S/o Late Kalom Apum, R/o Balek Village, East Siang District, who was subsequently apprehended the following day.

The robbed cement bags were brought to PS Pasighat by Shri Tering Dai, younger brother of accused Oda Dai, and were seized by the police. After due verification, the seized property was returned to the complainant on Zimmanama.

All four accused persons were arrested and have been remanded to Judicial Custody.

Pankaj Lamba, IPS, Superintendent of Police, East Siang, appreciated the Pasighat Police team for their prompt and professional investigation leading to the arrest of all accused. He also lauded the effective use of Smart City CCTV cameras, which played a key role in solving the case.