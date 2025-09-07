Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh is set to pay a grand tribute to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika on his Birth Centenary with a special celebration on September 26 in Roing.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is leading the preparations, overseeing key venues to ensure a fitting homage to the legendary musician.

During his visit, Mein inspected several significant locations, including the “Statue of Brotherhood” at Bolung Village, where floral tributes will be presented.

He also visited Late Gora Pertin’s residence, where Hazarika stayed during his visits, and a special room dedicated to his memory.

Additionally, Mein reviewed the ongoing construction of a museum aimed at preserving Hazarika’s rich legacy. The museum will feature rare photographs, his lyrics, and audiovisual archives.

Mein ensured that arrangements for the general ground, cultural event venues, Stone Hills, and Dibang Resort were in place for the smooth execution of the event.

Following his site inspections, the Deputy Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting with HMLAs Mutchu Mithi, Puinnyo Apum, Oken Tayeng, APLS President Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, IGP PN Khrimey, DC Fwwrman Brahma, and SP Ringu Ngupok, where he emphasized the importance of making the celebration a grand success.