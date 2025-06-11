Dibrugarh: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Arunachal Pradesh, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership on the completion of 11 years in office, stating that India has emerged as a major global power under his leadership.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as one of the major global powers. In the past 11 years, the country has witnessed significant development across all sectors. The government has significantly improved connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh, a sector it had neglected for decades,” said Ritemso Manyu, State President of BJYM, Arunachal Pradesh.

He said, “Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been working tirelessly for the holistic development of Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, the state was often neglected, but since Pema Khandu took office, Arunachal has made remarkable progress. People now have easy access to schemes that were once only a dream under previous governments.”

“India is under strong leadership, as clearly demonstrated by Operation Sindoor. The country has given a befitting reply to Pakistan,” he added.

He further stated, “The Modi government has completed over 11 years of dedicated service to the nation, with a strong focus on the North East. This commitment reflects the broader vision of inclusive growth for all regions of India. The administration has identified the North Eastern states as a top priority and is actively working to improve infrastructure, connectivity, and economic opportunities in these areas.”

He continued, “The nine years of Pema Khandu-led government have marked a period of unprecedented and transformative progress across all sectors in Arunachal Pradesh.

His leadership has not only accelerated development but also inspired the youth to actively contribute to building a stronger, more empowered Arunachal.”

“Under nine years of Seva and Sushasan, the Pema Khandu government has remained committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. From connectivity, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and infrastructure to social security, indigenous welfare, and enhanced air connectivity, his government has delivered services and opportunities directly to the people’s doorstep,” Manyu further added.

He further stated that the BJYM deeply appreciates the Chief Minister’s visionary leadership and bold, result-oriented governance across all sectors.