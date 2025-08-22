Arunachal: Cops arrest teacher

Pasighat: The Women Police Station (WPS) arrested a teacher from Democrat Bakin’s Residential English School, Sawmill area on charges of physically assaulting a minor boarder.

The accused was however granted bail on the same day as the offence was bailable, cops informed.

Jiten Kumar Tanti was arrested after Arunachal Pradesh cops registered a case against him following a written complaint from the minor’s parent.

As per the press release from the police, the child was immediately referred to the Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat for medical examination and treatment.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) was also informed for necessary counselling of the survivor.

A case (WPS 18/25) has been registered under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the BNS with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and investigation is going on.

As per police sources, the initial medical report indicated no sexual assault, but physical injury.

However, East Siang District police led by Supt. of Police, Pankaj Lamba have assured strict legal action in the case.

They also reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of children.

East Siang Police have also made a fervent appeal to all parents to promptly report any such incidents to the nearest police station.