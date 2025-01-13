Pasighat: A concerning absence of winter migratory birds has been observed in the Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and surrounding rivers of Arunachal Pradesh.

Forest officials said the usual influx of birds, typically seen arriving in December and early January, has not materialized this year in the wildlife sanctuary.

Species such as the great cormorant, ruddy shelduck, Indian skimmer, white-winged wood duck, and a variety of colorful birds have been notably absent, said the official.

While some flocks from Siberia and Mongolia were sighted in mid-December last year, their absence this year has raised concerns among environmentalists and conservationists.

Zoologists have attributed this ecological shift to the potential impacts of climate change, suggesting it may be a contributing factor to the altered migratory patterns.

