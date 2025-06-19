Guwahati: Thangwang Wangham, president of the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the National People’s Party (NPP), on Wednesday responded to the recent defection of four party legislators to the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA).

The MLAs, Pesi Jilen (Liromoba), Namgey Tsering (Tawang), Tapi Darang (Pasighat East), and Oni Panyang (Mariyang), recently left the NPP and joined the PPA.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acknowledging their decision, Wangham described it as part of a healthy democratic process. He said the NPP respects the individual choices of the departing MLAs and remains grateful for their contributions while they were part of the party.

Wangham reassured party members and supporters that the NPP remains stable and focused. “There is no reason for concern or doubt,” he emphasized, urging workers and the public to remain confident in the party’s direction.

He reiterated that the strength of the NPP does not rely on individuals but on its founding ideals, vision, and the trust it enjoys among the people. “We built this party on strong principles, and we will continue to grow and serve Arunachal Pradesh with the same spirit,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Describing the defections as a challenge, Wangham asserted that such moments only reinforce the party’s determination. He maintained that the NPP’s commitment to the welfare of Arunachal’s people remains firm.

“As the only political party from the Northeast with a national presence, the NPP carries a greater responsibility that goes beyond temporary setbacks,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Wangham said the party will focus on grassroots expansion, empowering women and youth, and deepening its connection with every citizen in the state. “This isn’t the end, it’s the beginning of a new chapter. And we will write it together, with courage, pride, and the unbreakable spirit of Arunachal,” he concluded.