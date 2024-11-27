Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday effected the postings and transfers of half a dozen senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers in the state forest department.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests (administration and vigilance) PJ Vijayakar, a 1993-batch IFS officer, has been given the additional charge of CEO of Assam Climate Change Management Society and addl. PCCF (wetland) cum member secretary of Assam State Wetlands Authority.

He has been relieved from the additional charge of addl. PCCF (T) of lower Assam zone.

Satyendra Singh, a 1996-batch IFS officer – posted as addl. PCCF and CEO (CAMPA) – has been given the additional charge of addl. PCCF (T) of lower Assam zone.

He has been relieved from the additional charge of CEO of the Assam Climate Change Management Society.

Vipin Kumar Bansal, a 1997-batch IFS officer – who held the post of addl. PCCF (legal and wetlands) – has been transferred and posted as addl. PCCF and council head of forest department under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council by the creation of an ex-cadre post of addl. PCCF and council head of department of Karbi Anglong as per the Rule 4 (2) of Indian Forest Service (Cadre) Rules, 1966.

The period of the ex-cadre post will be co-terminus with the tenure of the officer holding the post.

Bansal has also been given the additional charge of chief conservator of forests of Dima Hasao.

Anurag Singh, a 1998-batch IFS officer – posted as addl. PCCF (planning and development) – has been given the additional charge of project director of the Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation (APFBC) Society, and addl. PCCF (biodiversity) and member secretary of the Assam State Biodiversity Board.

Muanthang Tungnung, a 2000-batch IFS officer – who held the post of CCF (headquarters) – has been transferred and posted as the CCF (research education and working plan) with additional charge of CCF (legal cell).

C Muthukumaravel, a 2002-batch IFS officer – who held the post of CCF (research education and working plan) – has been transferred and posted as CCF of southern Assam circle, by the creation of an ex-cadre post of CCF of southern Assam circle as per the Rule 4 (2) of Indian Forest Service (Cadre) Rules, 1966.

The period of the ex-cadre post will be co-terminus with the tenure of the officer holding the post.