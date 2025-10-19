Guwahati: It has been a month since the death of Assam’s beloved cultural figure, Zubeen Garg, and the state continues to process the loss with grief and confusion.

Exactly one month ago, on September 19, 2025, Zubeen Garg tragically passed away in Singapore under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea.

Streets, campuses, and social media platforms still carry a common cry: #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

What started as mourning has grown into a public movement, combining art, politics, and collective conscience. From students in Dibrugarh and Tezpur to tea workers in Tinsukia and shopkeepers in Nalbari, Assamese people are united by one question: What really happened to Zubeen da?

A LEGEND WHO REDEFINED ASSAMESE MUSIC

Zubeen Garg was more than just a singer; he reshaped the landscape of Assamese music. He carried forward the legacies of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and Bhupen Hazarika, adapting them to the modern age.

He merged Assamese folk music with global styles, blending rock, jazz, and blues with the region’s traditional sounds. With his distinctive voice and instrumental mix, Zubeen created a unique musical language that spoke to audiences across generations.

He was a rockstar, flamboyant, unpredictable, and fiercely individualistic. While Bhupen Hazarika’s songs invited reflection, Zubeen’s music encouraged movement, expression, and connection.

THE SOUNDTRACK OF A GENERATION

Zubeen’s rise to fame in 1992 coincided with a period of uncertainty in Assam. The post-Assam Movement generation was grappling with challenges such as limited job opportunities and ongoing unrest.

Zubeen’s music became a source of solace, speaking to the hopes, heartbreaks, and identities of Assamese youth. Through albums like Maya, Asha, Rang, Janmoni, and Ujan Piriti, Zubeen gave voice to a generation’s struggles and dreams.

His ability to blend traditional Assamese music with contemporary genres—from Bihu to blues and Borgeet to rock—allowed him to transcend regional and generational boundaries.

THE VOICE OF THE PEOPLE

Zubeen was more than an artist; he was a symbol of resistance. He spoke out against corruption, criticized political systems, and voiced the concerns of the marginalized. With his distinctive appearance and bold statements, he became a figure of defiance.

He consistently challenged authority, using his platform to raise awareness on social issues, and his critique of the ruling BJP was unflinching.

When he said, “Mor kuno jaati nai, kuno dhormo nai, moi mukto,” it wasn’t just a statement; it was a call for freedom.

THE MYSTERY OF HIS DEATH

On September 19, 2025, news broke that Zubeen had been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Singapore. The unexpected news shocked Assam, and the silence that followed was profound.

A month later, the investigation remains open, but clarity is still lacking. Arrests have been made, but the truth remains elusive. Many express growing frustration with the slow pace of the investigation.

THE CALL FOR JUSTICE

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi renewed the call for justice one month after Zubeen’s death.

“Zubeen Garg was not just an artist; he was the conscience of Assam. His death is not just a personal loss. The people of Assam will not rest until every truth is revealed,” Gogoi said.

This sentiment has been echoed by countless people on social media, where the #JusticeForZubeenGarg campaign continues to gain momentum.

THE LEGACY OF ZUBEEN GARG

For millions, Zubeen Garg was not merely a celebrity but an integral part of Assamese identity. His songs reflected the struggles, dreams, and spirit of the people.

His music bridged generational gaps, blending folk traditions with modern sounds. Even in death, his influence continues to unite different sections of society—farmers, filmmakers, students, and more.

A MONTH LATER

One month after Zubeen’s passing, his memory remains deeply embedded in Assam’s cultural fabric. From Lakhimpur to Silchar, his posters continue to be displayed, and his songs play in tea stalls, taxis, and marketplaces—not just as music but as a form of resistance.

For Assam, Zubeen Garg was not merely a singer; he was a voice for the people, and that voice will not be silenced.

As one fan wrote beneath a photo of Zubeen:

“You gave us courage to sing, to speak, to dream. Until justice is served, we will continue singing your song.”