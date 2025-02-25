Haflong: The Dima Hasao district administration, in collaboration with DICC, signed an MoU with 59 investors and businessmen from Dima Hasao district at the Cultural Institute Hall at Haflong in Assam, following the inauguration of Advantage Assam 2.0 on Tuesday.

District Commissioner Simanta Kr. Das, ACS, and NCHAC Principal Secretary Partha Sarathi Jahari, ACS, attended the event.

Goldstone Cement Pvt. Ltd., among other groups, will establish a cement factory in Dima Hasao, with an MoU valued at Rs. 35 crore.

Other ventures include businesses for home-stays and livestock farms. This platform is expected to offer significant opportunities for new businesses and growth in the district.

In his speech, DC Das thanked the Prime Minister and Assam Chief Minister for initiating the Advantage Assam 2.0, which aims to propel the state to new heights of prosperity and establish Assam as an industrial hub nationwide.

He also mentioned that the district signed an MoU worth Rs. 50.9 crore with 59 investors from various sectors.

Das encouraged anyone facing difficulties in the process to approach the District Commissioner’s office or the office of Industries.