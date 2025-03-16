Amit Shah chairs review meet on implementing new criminal laws in northeast

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws in North-Eastern states in Guwahati.

During the meeting, Amit Shah also launched the ‘New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules’ developed by CID, Assam.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in the North-Eastern states.

Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, along with the Governor of Manipur attended the review meeting.

Reviewing the meet Amit Shah said, strengthen law and order is essential to register crimes without any delay. North-Eastern states need to put in more efforts towards the implementation of the new criminal laws.

“There should be no political interference in registering cases related to terrorism, mob lynching, and organized crime. He said that all North-Eastern states should ensure training of 100 percent police personnel on the new criminal laws”, Amit Shah said.

As the insurgency now nearly eradicated in the north eastern region, the police should shift their focus toward protecting people’s lives, property, and dignity, the Union home Minister added.

Amit Shah urged all the Chief Ministers of the North-Eastern states to hold a review meeting every month on the implementation of the laws.

He also directed the Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries of the states to conduct a review meeting every 15 days.

Union Home Minister also called for greater focus in the administration to reach the grassroots level, and police stations should become places where people receive justice.

Shah also stressed the urgent implementation of e-Sakshya.

Moreover, Shah also urged the adoption of the “Trial in Absentia” provision to facilitate the return of fugitive criminals.