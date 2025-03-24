Guwahati: An Army officer, identified as Khairul Haque, allegedly murdered his wife in Goalpara, Assam, over an ongoing domestic dispute.

He reportedly confessed to killing his wife, Saleha Begum, in Assam’s Goalpara and was arrested.

Police found Saleha’s body in the driver’s seat of a car bearing registration number AS 01 FT 9384 in Goalpara’s Panchratna locality on Sunday morning.

According to the police, Khairul Islam, the prime accused, is an Army jawan. This was his second marriage. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident escalated from a domestic dispute.

The couple had been arguing about Saleha misusing money, and he was disappointed about her purchasing a car.

Khairul had been involved in another relationship in Nagaon, which Saleha strongly opposed.

The police investigation revealed that Khairul, along with his brother-in-law Injamul and another accomplice, Jehar Ali, forcibly took Saleha away on Saturday night around 9.40 pm. They then strangled her with a ‘Gamosa’ and staged the scene to make it appear as an accident.

Further investigation regarding the incident is being carried out after apprehending the accused from the Bhargav Hotel in Guwahati’s Lokhra area.

Authorities have taken the body into custody and launched a detailed investigation into the crime.



