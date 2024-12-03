Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh police in a joint operation with the Assam Police rescued an 11-year-old girl and arrested two suspects in Naharlagun on Monday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Bheta Chakma (45) and his wife Menaki Chakma, are residents of Karbi Anglong in Assam, said a police official.

A joint team, comprising officers from the Naharlagun Police, led by Inspector K Dev and SI Sunny Hodong, and the Assam Police, worked under the guidance of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, the official said.

Their collaborative efforts resulted in the safe recovery of the young girl.

He said both the rescued girl and the arrested suspects have been handed over to the Assam Police for further legal proceedings.

