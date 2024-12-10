Pathsala: Two persons were killed and two others injured on Tuesday night when a speeding Scorpio car crashed into a roadside tree at Howly in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The deceased have been identified as Bipul Krishna Das and Surya Talukdar, both residents of Bhawanipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The injured, Harihar Kalita and Kishk Thakuria were rushed to Barpeta Medical College & Hospital (BMCH) for treatment.

Police were alerted to the incident by concerned citizens. Upon arrival, the police rushed the injured to the hospital and took custody of the deceased bodies, which have been placed in the mortuary.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the accident was caused by excessive speed and the lack of seatbelt use by the occupants of the vehicle.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!