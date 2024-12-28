Guwahati: Three women identified to be intern doctors at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) were severely injured in Golaghat, Assam after they crashed their car into a truck on Friday night.

According to reports, the women travelling in a Volkswagon Taigun were allegedly drunk when the accident took place in the Kamar Gaon area of Numaligarh, Golaghat.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reports stated that the three were interning doctors at the JMCH in Jorhat, Assam.

Also Read; Assam: One shot while attempting to escape from police

Police also found some empty liquor bottles inside the car.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It was also alleged that they were at a very high speed when they collided with the truck.

They were rescued by locals and the police.

Also Read: Assam: Leopard captured after hours-long op in Guwahati

The three were taken to a hospital in Dergaon, Golaghat.

Further details will be updated.