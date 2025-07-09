Guwahati: A three-kilometre-long community-managed solar-powered fence was inaugurated at Rangagarah village under the Goalpara Forest Range of Goalpara Forest Division in Assam.

The initiative aims to mitigate the ongoing human-elephant conflict (HEC) in the area.

According to an official release, the installation work was completed in June by Aaranyak, in collaboration with the Forest Department and the local community-level committee. The project was implemented under the Goalpara Forest Division Solar Fence Project.

Rangagarah village comprises around 55 households, primarily belonging to the indigenous Rabha community. Approximately 95 per cent of the villagers depend on agriculture for their livelihood. The village has been affected by HEC for the past 20 years, resulting in loss of crops, property, and human lives.

The solar fence was formally inaugurated by Goalpara Sadar Range Officer Sashi Mohan Sinha, who cut the ceremonial ribbon. A handover ceremony followed, where the fence was officially transferred to the local community. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Forest Department, Aaranyak, and the community to ensure joint management.

Around 60 villagers attended the meeting, which was chaired by Narah Rabha, the Gaon Burah of the village. During the event, Range Officer Sashi Mohan Sinha spoke on the need for coexistence and the role of solar fencing in reducing HEC. He highlighted the responsibilities of the community in maintaining the fence.

Aaranyak Assistant Manager Anjan Baruah addressed the gathering on the technical aspects of the solar fence and shared guidelines for its management. He stressed the importance of regular maintenance and community participation.

Other representatives from Aaranyak present at the event included Swapan Das, Ripunjoy Nath, Bijoy Kalita, and Rohit Nath. The Forest Department team included Makri Beat Officer B Kalita, Forest Guard Pradyumna Baruah, and other staff members.