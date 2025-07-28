Guwahati: Assamese actor Nandini Kashyap is facing severe public backlash and accusations of callousness after a hit-and-run incident on Friday left a Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) worker fighting for his life.

Samiul Haque, critically injured while repairing street lights, remains in the ICU, first at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and now shifted to Apollo Hospitals for advanced treatment due to his deteriorating condition.

The incident, which occurred late Friday night near the Dakhingaon area in Guwahati, involved a vehicle allegedly driven by Kashyap.

Eyewitnesses describe a car speeding at an estimated 120 kilometers per hour before striking Haque. Even more damning are claims from a shopkeeper that Kashyap attempted to flee the scene, only to be reportedly found “hiding in a nearby apartment by locals and GMC workers.”

Accusations Mount Against Kashyap’s Conduct

Initial outrage stemmed from reports that the actress failed to offer immediate medical assistance to the severely injured worker. Despite a belated apology and a media interaction where she blamed a “truck obstructing the narrow road” and denied fleeing, her explanations have done little to quell public anger.

The victim’s family, still reeling from the tragedy, paints a stark picture of Kashyap’s alleged indifference.

“I want justice. She has not contacted us. She only said that her vehicle was damaged in the accident,” stated Haque’s distraught mother. Family sources further accuse Kashyap of showing “no signs of remorse” and emphasized, “Be it an actress or even a Chief Minister—anyone responsible for a hit-and-run must face the consequences of the law.”

Police Under Scrutiny as Kashyap Released After Questioning

Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania confirmed Haque’s employment with the GMC, adding that “compensation from the Corporation may be considered” if he is a permanent employee.

However, public focus remains squarely on Kashyap’s accountability and the perceived leniency of the authorities.

Kashyap was on Monday summoned to Dispur Police Station for questioning, enduring nearly eight hours of interrogation before being released. Emerging from the station, she repeatedly asserted, “I did not flee the scene. If I had, I wouldn’t have returned here today.”

Yet, her statements and demeanor have failed to convince many. She was observed avoiding direct questions from the press and appeared “visibly indifferent to the gravity of the incident.”

Her astonishing admission, “I didn’t realize the incident was so serious… I wasn’t aware how badly he was injured,” has only fueled public condemnation.

Social media has erupted with fierce criticism, particularly directed at the police for not arresting Kashyap.

Accusations of overspeeding and driving under the influence of alcohol have been widely circulated, alongside persistent questions about her failure to stop and assist the injured man.

Many social media users demand for immediate and decisive action against the actor is growing louder as Haque’s family continues to demand justice and accountability, regardless of Kashyap’s social or professional standing.