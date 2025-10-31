Guwahati: Assam Cabinet Minister and senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Atul Bora on Friday penned an emotional note on social media after watching Roi Roi Binale, a film by iconic Assamese singer, composer, and actor Zubeen Garg.

Sharing his heartfelt reaction on X (formerly Twitter), Bora described the film as “more than just cinema”, calling it “an emotion, a reflection of our collective love, hope, and admiration for Zubeen Garg.”

Bora wrote, expressing deep admiration for the musical legend who continues to inspire millions across Assam and beyond.

The minister said watching the film in Guwahati, surrounded by AGP colleagues, turned into an “indescribably emotional experience”. He noted that Roi Roi Binale beautifully captures the essence of Zubeen’s life , his struggles, art, and unwavering connection with his fans.

Bora also emphasised that the film represents “a new beginning” for Assamese cinema.

“This is not Zubeen’s final chapter. It is a new call he has created for the future ,a new journey for Assamese films,” Bora added.

Concluding his post, the minister paid tribute to Assam’s legendary cultural icons such as Bhupen Hazarika, Bhabendranath Saikia, and others, placing Zubeen Garg alongside them as a towering figure who shaped Assam’s artistic and musical identity.

Across Assam, every cinema has paused other releases to showcase Roi Roi Binale, a musical love drama about a blind artist’s journey through love and identity in post-conflict Assam.

Conceived, written, composed, and performed by Garg himself, and directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, the film has broken Assamese box-office records with pre-sales exceeding Rs 50 lakh.

Early morning screenings, some starting as early as 4:30 a.m. this day drew emotional crowds who queued overnight in a heartfelt farewell to the singer-actor. Expanding across 80 screens in Assam and 40 more nationwide, the release marks the widest distribution in Assamese cinema history, resonating deeply with audiences and critics alike.

As Roi Roi Binale continues to play to sold-out halls and its songs dominate digital platforms, Zubeen Garg’s final creation endures as both a cinematic milestone and a collective elegy a moving testament to a life that sang for Assam until its very last note.