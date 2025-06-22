Guwahati: Assam is setting an ambitious target of 1,900 MW of rooftop solar (RTS) power by 2030 through its newly launched Integrated Clean Energy Policy (ICEP), officials confirmed.

According to officials, the goal marks a significant leap from the previous 300 MW target outlined in the 2022 Assam Renewable Energy Policy (AREP), despite the state currently generating a mere 60 MW from an estimated potential of up to 13,428 MW.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Assam is at a pivotal moment in its climate change and energy journey. Fossil fuel dependence isn’t going away soon but we are making a determined push,” stated Hirdesh Mishra, CEO of Assam Climate Change Management Society (ACCMS) and Additional Principal Conservator of Forests (Climate Change).

Mishra cited the urgent need for a transition to clean, reliable, and locally available energy sources, given Assam’s high vulnerability to climate change.

Financial access remains a major hurdle, with economics driving all decisions. Mishra believes that rooftop solar power will flourish as costs come down. The estimated technical potential for RTS in Assam ranges between 7,321 MW (conservative) and 13,428 MW (high-utilisation).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The IFS officer added, “Strong policy backing, growing consumer interest, and a rapidly evolving vendor ecosystem position the state well to scale rooftop solar power across both urban and rural areas.”

Under the new ICEP, authorities assigned Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) responsibility for RTS across government, commercial, and industrial (C&I), and residential segments.

Baishali Talukdar, APDCL’s Deputy Manager (New and Renewable Energy), noted that Assam has made substantial progress under the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, with 20,000 solar installations successfully established to date, aggregating around 60 MW capacity.

Environmental think-tank International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) has conducted research on RTS prospects in Assam, advocating for focused interventions in high-potential regions and consumer categories.

Mandvi Singh, iFOREST Programme Director, stated RTS’s importance for Assam as a land-neutral technology.

“Our recent project experience has shown that land scarcity and acquisition challenges are significant barriers to large-scale renewable energy deployment in the state. In contrast, the vast untapped rooftop area presents a massive opportunity,” Singh explained.

Harnessing the full 13,000 MW potential could power the entire state and create 1.8 lakh direct jobs, Singh asserted. “Strategic interventions across policy, finance, and institutional frameworks can help unlock Assam’s full RTS potential, making it a regional leader in solar energy,” he added.

The iFOREST study reveals that residential and mixed-use buildings hold approximately 95 percent of the estimated RTS potential.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, especially Guwahati city, offers the highest RTS potential, with estimated capacity ranging from 625 to 984 MW in Guwahati alone. Most existing installations cluster within 200 km of Guwahati, while regions like Barak Valley remain underserved.

Compared to western and southern Indian states, Assam has seen minimal growth in renewable energy due to factors such as the predominance of thermal power generation, land constraints due to agriculture, and challenges in governmental policy and implementation.

The study also noted that solar insolation gradually declines from southern to northern regions, with southern districts like Hailakandi, Cachar, and Karimganj having the highest level.

It added that the north-eastern districts of Dhemaji and Tinsukia have the lowest levels of insolation, and the others vary in the narrow band between these two levels.