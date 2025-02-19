Guwahati: Raijor Dal leader and MLA Akhil Gogoi was expelled from the Assam Legislative Assembly after he raised concerns over alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship program of the government aimed at providing clean drinking water to Guwahati’s residents.

Gogoi alleged that certain individuals had misappropriated funds meant for the project and demanded a high-level investigation.

He also claimed that a minister, frustrated by his remarks, launched a personal attack against him, leading to his expulsion.

Terming the incident as “the biggest scam under BJP rule,” Gogoi condemned the government’s handling of public funds.

He also demanded the dismissal of all appointees under alleged irregularities in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment process and proposed an adjournment motion to discuss the matter.

Furthermore, Gogoi criticized the ongoing syndicate operations in the state, calling them “alarming” and urging immediate action.

He also raised concerns over the Umrangso mining incident, where 11 workers remain trapped, and demanded that the Assembly session be halted until they are rescued.