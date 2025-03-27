Assam: Albita Haflongbar shines at Bigyan Anusandhan 2025

Haflong: Albita Haflongbar, a student from Dibarai High School in Haflong, has brought laurels to her school and community by winning the ‘Outstanding Project’ award at the State-Level Bigyan Anusandhan 2025 competition held from March 25 to 27, 2025, at Shilpgram in Guwahati, Assam.

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Assam organised the state-level competition.

The authority placed her project on “Use of Dried Tobacco Leaves and Its Extract for Controlling Chicken Mites Infestation” in the Top 20 projects in Assam amongst more than 300 projects presented by students from all districts of Assam.

Albita’s project, which focuses on an innovative and sustainable solution to combat chicken mites infestation, impressed the judges and stood out for its scientific relevance and practical application.

The competition provided an excellent platform for young innovators across the state to showcase their scientific projects, and Albita’s success reflects the growing scientific talent in the region.

Their tireless efforts in organizing the district-level meet were crucial in facilitating the participation of students from Dima Hasao in the state-level competition. Their dedication to fostering young scientific talent and providing a platform for local students to present their projects at a state level has been instrumental in this success.

Dibarai High School is now basking in the glory of Albita’s achievement and the education community is hopeful that this accomplishment will inspire more students to take up scientific research and innovation.