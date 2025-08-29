Guwahati: Assam is set to honour the legacy of Golap Borbora, the state’s sixth Chief Minister, on his birth centenary on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the celebrations, joined by state leaders and citizens in paying tribute to a revered freedom fighter and champion of civil liberties.

The event, announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aims to reflect on Borbora’s contributions to the state and the nation.

In a post on X Thursday night, Sarma wrote, “Tomorrow, Adarniya @AmitShah ji will lead us in celebrating the life and times of its beloved son and 6th Chief Minister, Shri Golap Borbora on his birth centenary. A freedom fighter, voice of civil liberties and a true patriot, he led the State with example and commitment.”

The announcement has sparked renewed interest in Borbora’s legacy, with events planned across Assam to highlight his role in shaping the state’s political and social landscape.

Golap Borbora, born in 1925, was a towering figure in Assam’s history, known for his unwavering commitment to India’s independence movement and his principled leadership.

As a freedom fighter, he stood firm against colonial rule, advocating for the rights of Assam’s people. His tenure as Chief Minister from 1978 to 1979, though brief, was marked by efforts to promote unity and development in a state grappling with complex socio-political challenges.

Borbora’s dedication to civil liberties earned him respect as a leader who prioritized democratic values and equitable governance.

For the new generation of Assam, Borbora’s life offers timeless lessons in patriotism, resilience, and public service.

His role in the freedom struggle serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for India’s independence, inspiring young Assamese to value their heritage and engage in nation-building. His advocacy for civil liberties underscores the importance of upholding democratic principles in today’s rapidly changing world.

Moreover, Borbora’s ability to lead with integrity during turbulent times provides a model for ethical leadership, encouraging the youth to pursue principled governance and social justice.

The centenary celebrations will include memorial lectures, cultural programs, and discussions on Borbora’s contributions, with a focus on educating younger generations about his legacy. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the need to preserve Borbora’s ideals, stating that his leadership continues to guide Assam’s progress.

As the state prepares to honor its beloved son, the event is expected to foster a renewed sense of pride and responsibility among Assam’s youth to carry forward his vision of a just and prosperous society.