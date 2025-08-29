Horoscope Today | 29 August 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 29 August 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (28 August 2025)

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Frustration may set in early today, Aries, but things should pan out for you as the evening approaches. Once you deal with an issue, let it rest. There’s no need to keep revisiting an old dispute just because you want to prove you’re right. If people don’t agree the first time around, they probably won’t agree the second or third time either.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Whether your realize it or not, you’ll have the upper hand today, Taurus, so take advantage of this opportunity. Things may be going so well that you might not even notice what a fantastic time you’re having. Sit back and take a moment to appreciate your good fortune. Others will gravitate to you naturally, and you’ll always seem to have the right answers to the questions.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Be careful about planning things too much, Gemini. Leave the morning open for spontaneous acts and haphazard events. Let the structure of the afternoon slowly evolve from the morning’s events. You don’t need to build Rome in a day. Enjoy a leisurely morning, and see if you can convince someone to bring you breakfast in bed. This is the perfect way to start the day.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Keep up the positive self-esteem that you’ve been working on for the past several weeks, Cancer. This is one of those days when you’ll be presented with a situation where you can demonstrate your courage and independent mind. Use your powerful spirit to overcome any fears you have. There’s no reason to doubt yourself now. Feel free to strut your stuff.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

You may wake up to a cloudy brain fog, Leo. Emotionally, you may find it hard to make decisions about anything even though you’re feeling called to do so. There are so many choices and you want them all. The good news is that you should feel much more clearheaded and stable by evening. Hang in there.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Independence is key for you, Virgo, so even though it may not be Independence Day, feel free to celebrate anyhow. Give thanks to all the freedoms you have, and make sure you’re taking advantage of them. You are your own entity with a strong life force that’s capable of anything. Gather your spirit, mount your horse, and ride off to adventure.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Things may be unstable for you this morning, Libra, but improve quite a bit by the end of the day. If you can, you should probably just sleep this morning. Get a full amount of rest so you can fully enjoy the latter part of the day. This will leave you with plenty of energy so you can make the most of your night with someone special.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Make sure you have an equal amount of give and take in your life, Scorpio. If someone gives you a compliment today, know how to receive it graciously instead of brushing it off as something meaningless. At the same time, be generous with your compliments to others. It costs you nothing and it’s worth a treasure chest of gold. How can you beat a deal like that?

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Relationships should go well for you, Sagittarius. You should be able to find emotional stability when you form a relationship with someone you trust. Don’t get discouraged if this person tends to be aloof. Your friend is just giving you space to breathe and grow. Direct more of your energy outward so you may begin to manifest the ideas that you store up inside.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Extend the day by getting up earlier than usual, Capricorn. Even though it may be hard to leave the comfort of your bed, the rewards will be many. The celestial energy beckons you to get up and join the activities of the day. You’ll be much more productive and accomplish a lot by the end of the day.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

You may be trying to cling to something that doesn’t want to sit still, Aquarius. It’s like trying to grab a wet fish. The more tightly you squeeze it, the likelier it is to slip out of your grasp. The trick is to be more strategic and less frantic. You also might consider letting the fish go. It isn’t yours anyway.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Overall, this should be a pleasant day, Pisces, and you’ll be properly recognized for the person you are. You may feel like royalty, so feel free to dress in your most regal attire. Take an independent viewpoint when asked about running your castle. Be creative, honorable, and permissive in your rule.