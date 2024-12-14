Guwahati: In a significant step toward addressing climate change challenges, IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with IIT Mandi and Bengaluru-based Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy, has released a report titled “District-Level Climate Risk Assessment for India: Mapping Flood and Drought Risks Using the IPCC Framework.”

According to the IIT report, Assam is among the Indian states most vulnerable to floods and droughts, with some of its districts facing both “Very High” flood risk and “Very High” drought risk.

Supported by the Central government’s Department of Science and Technology, and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the report provides a detailed analysis of climate risks at the district level in India.

Using the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change framework, the study identifies the dual challenges posed by floods and droughts, emphasising their disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations.

The findings underscore the urgent need for region-specific and tailored adaptation strategies to enhance resilience.

This report builds on the Climate Change Vulnerability Map for Himalayan States, which was released by the same team in 2019.

Key findings of the report:

Flood Risk: A total of 51 districts in India face a “Very High” flood risk, while 118 more are categorised as “High” risk. The most vulnerable regions include Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir.

Drought Risk: As many as 91 districts have been identified as facing a “Very High” drought risk, while 188 districts are categorised under “High” drought risk, primarily in Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Dual Risk Areas: Alarmingly, 11 districts, including Patna in Bihar, Alappuzha in Kerala, and Kendrapara in Odisha, are at a “Very High” risk for both floods and droughts, requiring immediate intervention.

The study integrates climatic hazards, exposure and vulnerability to provide a comprehensive view of district-level risks.

The report also emphasises capacity building at the state level, equipping climate change cells and allied departments with the tools and methodologies needed to integrate risk assessments into their adaptation plans.

Pierre-Yves Pitteloud, senior regional advisor with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, emphasised that achieving sustainable development requires carefully balancing it with climate resilience. He said that for regions like the Himalayas, integrating climate adaptability with economic growth is crucial.

“With its rapid economic expansion and diverse climate challenges, India has a unique opportunity to set an example. Addressing climate change requires collective efforts at both national and global levels, as well as the sharing of knowledge for sustainable management. The next step involves formulating actionable strategies, as we all share the responsibility of creating a greener and more sustainable future,” Pitteloud added.

Director of IIT Guwahati Prof Devendra Jalihal said thatIndia’s agrarian society is heavily dependent on the monsoon, making the challenges posed by climate change, such as droughts and excessive rainfall, increasingly critical.

“This report provides a comprehensive risk assessment for over 600 districts, offering invaluable insights for effective mitigation strategies,” Prof Jalihal added.

Workshops and training sessions conducted as part of this study have helped foster a knowledge network among state departments, academic institutions, and local stakeholders.

The findings provide actionable insights for integrating climate risk assessments into the State Action Plan on Climate Change. By identifying critical risk drivers, the report offers a roadmap for targeted adaptation efforts.

Additionally, it emphasises the importance of addressing emerging risks such as heat stress and landslides, while incorporating future climate scenarios into risk assessments to enhance preparedness and resilience.

The report advocates for a multi-scale, sector-specific approach to climate risk assessment, along with continuous capacity building at the local and regional levels. It underscores the need for forward-looking strategies to effectively address compound and emerging climate risks.

Building on earlier vulnerability assessments, this project provides a robust framework for sustainable adaptation planning, ensuring a resilient future for communities across India.