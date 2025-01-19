Assam: Another suspected jihadi arrested in Bilasipara

Guwahati: Another suspected jihadi operative was arrested in Bilasipara of Dhubri, Assam on Sunday.

As per sources, the latest arrest was made by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police based on specific inputs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The suspect was identified as Jaheer Ali, a resident of the same district.

He is reportedly being brought to Guwahati for further legal actions.

The STF is carrying out further investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police stated that the suspect was arrested during the ongoing ‘Operation Praghat’.

With the arrest, the total number of people held in the case has reached 13, the police said.