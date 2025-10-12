Guwahati: The artist community in Assam has launched an online petition seeking a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

The petition, titled “We, the artist community of Assam, demand a strict, transparent and thorough investigation in the case of the utter negligence on the part of the concerned authorities towards the health and well-being of Zubeen Garg,” quickly gained attention on social media, with hundreds signing within hours.

Artists, fans, and cultural figures, who have long regarded Zubeen as the voice of Assam, expressed strong support for the campaign.

They emphasized that the petition represents not only a demand for justice but also a call for accountability and recognition of the value of artistic life in the state.

Zubeen Garg’s younger sister, Palme Borthakur, shared the petition on her Facebook profile with the caption: “Justice is essential! #JusticeForZubeenGarg.”