Guwahati: As the sun sets over the Brahmaputra, Guwahati’s cultural life comes alive beneath the Six Mile Flyover.

In a planned evening of remembrance, some of Assam’s well-known artists will gather on Tuesday from 5 PM to 8 PM to present musical performances honoring the legacy of the late Zubeen Garg.

The open-air tribute, featuring his songs, is expected to turn the busy urban underpass into a space for reflection and music, celebrating his contributions to Assam’s cultural scene.

Zubeen Garg’s popular works, including O Mur Apunar Desh and Mayabini, combined folk rhythms with contemporary music, leaving a lasting impression on audiences across generations.

His passing led to widespread mourning across Assam. Candlelight vigils and processions were held across Guwahati, including gatherings under the Ganeshguri flyover, as fans paid their respects.

Leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, joined thousands in expressing condolences, describing Garg as a “cultural ambassador” whose work represented Assam’s spirit.

The event is organized by local cultural organizations in collaboration with the Assam Artists’ Forum, reflecting Garg’s approach to accessible and community-oriented art.

“Tonight, under this bridge, we sing not only for him but also for the joy his work brought to many,” the organizers said.