North Lakhimpur: Tension has risen in a border village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district following an alleged encroachment by people from Arunachal Pradesh.

Authorities report the incident from No. 1 Adarshagaon under Pathali Pahar Gaon Panchayat under Narayanpur Revenue Circle in Lakhimpur district, where encroachers from Arunachal Pradesh illegally built a house on a plot of land on the Assam side of the inter-state boundary.

According to an office bearer of Seemanta Prahari, an organization advocating for the interests of people from Assam on the inter-state boundary, a person from across the border built the incomplete house by entering the Assam side.

The villagers of No. 1 Adarshagaon and Milanpur have asked the district authorities here for action against the alleged encroachment.

Authorities established No. 1 Adarshagaon in 1985 to settle landless people from different parts of Lakhimpur on the inter-state boundary in Pathali Pahar.

A village of a multi-ethnic population like Adivasis, Nepalis, and Misings, the border village has been witnessing skirmishes over boundary disputes over the years.

Moreover, the villagers do not have land documents in their names, and most of them have been living in occupied conditions.

In January 2022, a group of armed men entered the village from the Arunachal Pradesh side and tried to occupy land by intimidating the villagers.

The incident led to intervention by AASU, bringing Revenue Circle Officers from either side of the boundary.