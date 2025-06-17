Guwahati: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a red alert for Assam, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls for June 18 and 19, 2025.

An orange alert will follow on June 20, covering both Assam and Meghalaya.

This severe weather pattern is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas across various districts of Assam over the next two to three days.

Authorities warn that this could significantly worsen waterlogging, impede vehicular movement, and heighten the risk of localized landslides in vulnerable regions.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is closely monitoring the evolving situation, with emergency response systems on high alert.

Given recent incidents of floods, landslides, and waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, the ASDMA is urging all residents to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

Daily commuters and long-distance travelers are advised to adjust their schedules and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.

Residents in low-lying areas and hillside communities are particularly urged to stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides.

Furthermore, those residing in vulnerable areas are advised to stock up on essential items such as medicines and candles. The ASDMA has provided helpline numbers for assistance: 0361-1070, 0361-1079, 0361-112, and the DDMA at 0361-1077.

Crucially, the ASDMA has advised individuals living in identified landslide-prone areas to relocate to safe shelters (relief camps) or other secure locations of their choice for the next three days.

The public is strongly encouraged to stay updated with official weather forecasts and adhere to advisories issued by local authorities to ensure their safety throughout this prolonged spell of rain.

The ASDMA has assured the public that it will provide regular updates on the situation.