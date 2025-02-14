Guwahati: Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker, Numal Momin, stated on Friday that the upcoming budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which is set to commence on February 17, holds great significance and bring together the people of the state.

“The session will boost communal harmony across Assam,” he remarked.

“This is an important session which is beginning on February 17… this budget will carry significant importance, and this budget will club together all the people in Assam. As Assam is a diverse state, many communities and religions live in communal harmony. Now, they get an opportunity to see this assembly session near their place. This will boost their morale…” Momin said.

He also mentioned that several key bills are likely to be introduced during the session.

In a related development, on February 13, Assam’s Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah, launched the Online Building Permission System (OBPS) in a ceremony held in Guwahati. This system will be accessible across 32 municipalities in the state.

Minister Mallabaruah stated that the OBPS is a citizen-centric service, developed by the state government to streamline building permission processes and offer smooth services to the people.

Meanwhile, regarding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations about Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife’s supposed ties to ISI, Minister Mallabaruah stated that the Congress MP should address the matter and clarify the truth.

The Chief Minister had previously accused Gogoi, in a public post, of raising sensitive defense-related issues in Parliament after his marriage to a British citizen.

Sarma also questioned the timing of certain events tied to the MP’s political actions and connections.

“In 2015, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Mr Abdul Basit, invited a first-term Member of Parliament (MP) and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi,” Sarma also claimed in a post on X without naming the deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.