Assam: Burglary gang busted in Guwahati

Guwahati: Following a report of a house break-in, Basistha Police in Guwahati, Assam, have busted five individuals involved in burglarizing and recovered stolen household items, as stated by the police

Report says, following an FIR lodged by a resident of Uttam Path in Basistha area, Basistha police station also registered a case according to the statement of the resident.

According to the complaint, on March 7, while the complainant and his family were away in Tihu, suspected bulgary gang broke into their residence and stole various valuable items and clothes.

The resident came to light when a neighbor informed about the incident.

Following the complaint, Basistha police apprehended five suspects, identified as Suman Basumatary from Udalguri, Bishal Das from Goalpara, Nandeshwar Rohang from Basistha, Deep Bania from Sipajhar, and Vivek Brahma from Lalmati.

As per state received after interrogation, officers recovered several stolen items, including bell metal plates and bowls, steel taps, brass glasses, and burglary tools from a jungle area in Patarkuchi.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings to recover the remaining stolen items, police said