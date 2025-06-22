Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Sunday approved the ‘Shradhanjali’ policy, a state-funded scheme aimed at repatriating the mortal remains of Assamese youth who pass away while working or studying outside Assam.

Announcing the decision after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the initiative a “humanitarian step” and emphasized the state’s commitment to supporting families during their most difficult moments.

“Thousands of our youths migrate to other states for employment or education, often on minimal incomes. In the unfortunate event of their death, families struggle to afford the transportation of their bodies. The ‘Shradhanjali’ scheme will ensure their return home with dignity,” CM Sarma stated.

Under the newly approved policy, the Assam government will bear all transportation expenses to bring back the bodies of residents who die outside the state while pursuing work or education.

CM Sarma clarified that the scheme does not cover individuals who travel to other states for medical treatment and pass away during their treatment. The policy is strictly applicable to those who leave Assam for work or academic purposes.

He said that the Special Branch of Assam Police will be the nodal agency responsible for implementing the policy. In the event of a death, families can dial the emergency helpline 112, which will activate the repatriation process.

“Once the family contacts 112, the Special Branch will verify the details, and a DIG-level officer will be assigned to supervise the return of the mortal remains with full state-facilitated honour,” Sarma confirmed.

Even before its official approval, the Assam government had already facilitated the return of nearly 15 bodies in 2025 under the guiding framework of ‘Shradhanjali’.

The policy’s formal adoption now standardizes and institutionalizes the process, making it a permanent support system for affected families.

“These sons and daughters of Assam leave their homes for a better future. If fate ends their journey prematurely, it is our duty to bring them home with respect,” the Chief Minister added.