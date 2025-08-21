Guwahati: A cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta

Biswa Sarma at State Guest House No. 1 at Koinadhora on Thursday has taken a host of initiatives. Here’s a list:

The State Cabinet has approved naming the four-lane flyover (elevated corridor) on GNB

Road, from near Dighali Pukhuri towards Noonmati, as the ‘Maharaj Prithu Flyover’ in

honour of the historic figure Maharaj Prithu, to have an inspirational and motivational effect

on the present and future generations of the indigenous population of Assam.



Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

? The Assam Cabinet expresses heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India and Hon’ble

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for announcing the establishment of an Indian Institute

of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, Assam. This visionary step will not only strengthen

higher education and research in the region but also open new avenues of growth,

innovation, and opportunities for the youth of Northeast India.

Read More: https://nenow.in/north-east-news/assam/assam-halts-new-aadhaar-for-adults-except-sc-st-tea-garden-workers.html

The Cabinet has expressed its thanks to the Government of Nagaland and the Environment

and Forest Department, Government of Assam for carrying out successfully the eviction

drive and freeing the land from the encroachers in Rengma Reserve Forest, Uriamghat.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Cabinet has also decided to plant the evicted areas at Uriamghat jointly with the

Government of Nagaland. The plantation drive to be kick started jointly on 23 August, 2025

in the presence of Minister Environment and Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The State Cabinet has approved the notification/implementation of revised SOP (Standard

Operating Procedure) “State Government Portal” for Aadhaar Enrollment of citizens above

18 years of age in Assam to curb possible fraudulent Aadhaar enrollment of any infiltrators.

The following justifications is furnished in support of the revised SOP:

1. The SOP is required to ensure that no infiltrators from across the border may get Aadhaar

fraudulently.

2. District Commissioners are authorised for allowing Aadhaar enrollment for citizens above 18

years of age in rarest of rare cases.

3. This restriction shall not apply for one year to individuals from SC, ST, and tea garden

communities and Aadhaar enrollment of left-out individuals from these groups will be

completed within one year.

The state cabinet has also approved the ceremonial distribution of sanction letters to 3,14,773

beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) sanctioned under

Financial Year 2025-26.

It has endorsed the nomination of NELCO Limited (TATA-NELCO) as a

strategic partner with Samagra Shiksha Axom for the implementation of the 50 Hubs and

500 Spokes Model for Skill Education across Assam. In the first phase, 10 Hubs and 70

Spokes will be established.

Funding Pattern is 75:25 (75% funding by TATA NELCO and 25% Funding by Govt. of

Assam and Annual Work Plan & Budget of CSS, Samagra Shiksha).

Both Hub schools and Spokes schools will be secondary & higher secondary schools

approved under Samagra Shiksha for skill education.

Each Hub will offer 10 futuristic trades/sectors and will be equipped with two trainers. Each

Spoke will offer two trades/sectors and will also have two trainers. The Hub and Spoke will

be connected via satellite communication provided by TATA NELCO.

SD/ August 21, 2025.