Guwahati: A citizens’ group has challenged the National Board for Wildlife’s (NBWL) approval for oil and gas exploratory drilling in the eco-sensitive zone of the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The NBWL greenlit exploratory drilling within the sanctuary’s eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), despite concerns raised by conservationists.

The Brihattar Jorhat Nagarik Samaj moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT), arguing that even exploratory drilling poses a significant threat to the sanctuary, renowned for its exceptional primate diversity, including the critically endangered hoolock gibbon, India’s only ape.

They expressed apprehension that exploratory drilling could pave the way for future commercial operations, further endangering the sanctuary’s fragile ecosystem.

The Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, home to a substantial elephant population and other wildlife, is already facing mounting anthropogenic pressures, including a railway line traversing its core.

The NBWL’s decision during its 81st standing committee meeting has raised serious concerns about the long-term conservation of this vital sanctuary.

The Vedanta Group’s oil exploration project, encompassing 4.4998 hectares, involves a 1.44-hectare well pad and a 3.0598-hectare access road within the AA-ONHP-2017/4 block.

Located 13 km from the sanctuary, the site falls within the sanctuary’s extended ESZ, crucial for maintaining connectivity with adjacent forested areas in Assam and Nagaland.

The 20.98-sq km sanctuary, with an extended ESZ exceeding 264.92 sq km, plays a critical role in regional biodiversity conservation.

It provides vital forest corridors linking the Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest and habitats in Nagaland.

A site inspection conducted on November 15, 2024, by representatives from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), and the Assam Forest Department, concluded that exploratory drilling would have limited immediate environmental impact.

However, they strongly opposed commercial drilling within the ESZ.