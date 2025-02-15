Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday filed a criminal defamation case against Manoj Chauhan, Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the party’s Assam Co-Incharge, in the CJM’s Court of Kamrup Metro in Guwahati.

The move follows allegations made by Chauhan in a press conference on February 11 in Guwahati, where he claimed Sarma had invested in shopping malls and hotel ventures in Dubai and Singapore.

Terming the remarks as “baseless and unsubstantiated,” Chief Minister Sarma sought legal recourse, prompting the court to register the case (CR 78/2024) and issue a pre-cognizance notice to Chauhan, said a statement issued from Assam CMO.

The Congress leader has been summoned to appear before the court on March 17.

In addition to the criminal suit, Dr. Sarma confirmed plans to initiate a civil defamation case against Chauhan, escalating his legal response to the accusations.

