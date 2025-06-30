Tripura kidney transplant

Agartala: Doctors of GB Pant hospital, Agartala, in collaboration with Shija Hospital, Manipur, conducted the third successful kidney transplant surgery at GB Pant hospital, Tripura.

A team of doctors from Shija Hospital & Research Institute, Manipur, and specialist doctors from the Urology and Nephrology departments of GB Hospital conducted the surgery.

According to Kanak Chowdhury, Deputy Superintendent of GBP Hospital, both the kidney donor and recipient are in stable condition. Notably, both individuals hail from Radhanagar, Agartala.

Chowdhury also mentioned that the first two kidney transplant recipients and donors are doing well.

The first kidney transplant surgery at GBP Hospital was performed on June 8, last year followed by the second in November of the same year.

Following the achievement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on his social media handle X (formerly Twitter), “As we prepare to celebrate Doctors’ Day tomorrow, I’m delighted to share that our doctors at AGMC & GBP Hospital, in collaboration with the medical team from Shija Hospitals & Research Institute, Manipur, have successfully performed their third kidney transplant.”

He stated that both the donor and recipient are now in stable condition.

— Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) June 30, 2025

He further commended the efforts of the medical team, adding that the achievement stands as a testament to their “expertise and dedication.”

The success of the procedure marks another milestone in Tripura’s journey towards advanced healthcare services and highlights the growing capabilities of the state’s premier government hospital.