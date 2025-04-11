Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday acclaimed the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2025 examination conducted for the first time by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) as a “historic milestone in governance, timeliness, and academic reform” of the state.

Chief Minister in his social media post on ‘X’, outlined the remarkable changes brought under the new board stating that the result is a renewed vision for educational empowerment and social justice in Assam.

As a proud Chief Minister, I share with you a landmark moment in Assam’s educational journey –



HSLC 2025: A Historic First for Assam State School Education Board – Timely, Transparent, and Transformative



1. A Milestone in Governance and Timeliness



Stating the timelines and the governance of the state, the Chief Minister asserted that the ASSEB successfully conducted the HSLC 2025 examination from 15 February to 3 March 2025.

Notably, the board declared the results on April 11, Thursday, within just 37 days, with an overall pass percentage of 63.98%.

“This swift and efficient result declaration marks a significant departure from past practices, setting a new benchmark for transparency and accountability in Assam’s school examination system”, Chief Minister stated.

He stated that the 2025 HSLC results also marked a resounding success in inclusion and equity of the state.

Chief Minister added that the strong performance of Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Tea Tribe students is a clear indicator of rising social mobility within Assam.

He also stated that the shift towards conceptual and analytical learning reflects Assam’s ambition to align its education system with national standards and the demands of 21st-century learning.