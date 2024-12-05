Guwahati/Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday the inclusion of four new legislators in his cabinet.

Taking to social media, he revealed that four BJP MLAs–Prasanta Phukan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala– will be sworn in as ministers on December 7 at 12 PM.

“Happy to share that the following colleagues will be sworn in as ministers in our cabinet: Prasanta Phukan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala. My best wishes to each of them!” Sarma posted on his official handle.

The cabinet reshuffle comes after Sanjoy Kishan, the state’s Minister for Tea Tribes Welfare and Labour Welfare, tendered his resignation on Thursday. Kishan, 54, a Tinsukia MLA, had previously served in former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal‘s cabinet.

His resignation followed a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Sarma from New Delhi.

Veteran BJP leader Prasanta Phukan, a five-time MLA from Dibrugarh, has also been appointed to the cabinet. Phukan’s supporters celebrated the announcement by gathering at his residence and bursting crackers.

Known for turning Dibrugarh into a BJP stronghold in 2006 after decades of Congress dominance, Phukan expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the opportunity.

“I got the information from the Chief Minister’s social media post. I thank Himanta Biswa Sarma for showing confidence in me and giving me this chance,” Phukan said.

Kaushik Rai, representing Lakhipur, has been awarded a cabinet berth for the first time, alongside Rupesh Goala, who replaces Sanjoy Kishan. Krishnendu Paul is also set to join the cabinet as part of the reshuffle.

The reshuffle aims to address several key issues, including reducing the burden on current ministers and improving regional representation, particularly ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The Assam cabinet currently comprises 15 members, including the Chief Minister, but has the capacity for 18, leaving three vacant positions.

One significant point of contention has been the lack of representation for Barak Valley since the resignation of former minister Parimal Suklabaidya, who vacated his position after being elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. The reshuffle is seen as an attempt to restore regional balance and address demands for inclusivity.

Phukan’s appointment is seen as a recognition of his efforts in the BJP’s strong electoral performance in Dibrugarh during the Lok Sabha elections. His role in securing significant votes for Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was particularly noted.

“Prasanta Phukan has been a key figure in BJP’s success in Upper Assam. His inclusion in the cabinet underscores his importance in the party’s strategy,” said a political analyst.