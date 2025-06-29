Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Jatiyani village in Moran to inspect the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) under construction on National Highway 2 (NH-2).

Soon, fighter jets such as Rafale, MiG, Tejas, Hercules, and AN-32 will be able to land on this highway stretch in Moran, located in Dibrugarh district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This development marks a significant milestone, as combat aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force will be able to land and take off on this section of road in Upper Assam’s Moran region.

The Chief Minister inspected the ELF as workers developed it between Poloclub in Khatkhati and Tiloijan on the under-construction 11-km four-lane stretch of NH-2. They are building a 4.2-km portion between Poloclub and Rassipathar with advanced specifications to support emergency landing operations.

In times of war or natural calamities, authorities can swiftly convert this road into a makeshift airstrip for the Indian Air Force. They are constructing the ELF on a 4.2-km segment of the 11-km highway with modern features to facilitate both aircraft takeoff and landing.

The project is a joint initiative of the National Highways Authority of India and the Indian Air Force’s airfield construction division.

To ensure safety during operations, authorities have installed temporary fencing to prevent human or animal intrusion during takeoff and landing. They have also built an Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower as part of the facility.

Authorities will use the road for aircraft operations only in emergency situations. Under normal conditions, it will remain open for public transport.

The 11-km four-lane stretch from Moran Town to Tiloijan has been open to public traffic since April 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to formally inaugurate the road soon.