Guwahati: Amid nationwide outrage over the Pahalgam terror attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday declared that the state government is closely monitoring social media platforms and will invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against individuals expressing pro-Pakistan sentiments, whether directly or indirectly.

The Chief Minister made the statement in Guwahati on Saturday, after the launch of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for Assam’s upcoming Panchayat elections, scheduled for May 2 and May 7.

Addressing the media persons, CM Sarma revealed that a youth from Hajo in Kamrup district had been arrested for allegedly sharing pro-Pakistan content on social media.

CM Sarma stated that the state government is closely monitoring all online activity. Anyone found supporting Pakistan, directly or indirectly, will face action under the National Security Act (NSA).

He added that the authority will take strict measures against individuals promoting anti-national sentiments.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, taking to his social media handle X, informed that the Assam police have arrested two individuals for supporting Pakistan on social media.

Cachar Police has arrested two more individuals for posting content supporting Pakistan on social media:

•Baktar Hussain Barbhuiya, resident of Ramnagar under Sonai Police Station.

•Md. Imran Hussain Borbhuiya, resident of Malugram Ganiwala under Silchar Police Station https://t.co/jVpHujpsxW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 26, 2025

