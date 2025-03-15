Guwahati: Gauhati High Court advocate and Assam Congress spokesperson, Reetam Singh was arrested by Lakhimpur police on Saturday following a social media post critical of Lakhimpur BJP MLA Manab Deka.

Singh alleged he was taken into custody from his residence without prior notice or a search warrant.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In his social media posts, he claimed police were “threatening force and entry” and that he had repeatedly requested to see a notice or search warrant under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He also referenced a Gauhati High Court order dated March 7, 2025, which he claims to have notified Lakhimpur police and the Director General of Assam Police about.

“Police have not informed me anything. They only said that there is a case of cognizable offence against you. So we have come to take you into our custody,” Singh told reporters.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He further stated that his social media post questioned the Assam Police’s action regarding a case registered against MLA Manab Deka at Basistha police station.

“A case was registered against MLA Manab Deka at Basistha police station. On social media, I wrote about it, asking what action the Assam police had taken against him,” Singh said.

The Assam Congress has condemned the arrest, alleging that Singh was treated like a criminal.

Congress leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, claimed he was denied access to Singh to inquire about the reasons for his arrest.

Gogoi slammed the Assam Police for such ‘behaviour of police”.