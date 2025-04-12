Haflong: The Government of Assam on Friday, constituted a one-man Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Anima Hazarika, former judge of the Guwahati High Court to investigate the Umrangso mine tragedy and scheduled the hearing on April 21, 2025.

According to the public notice, the state government has constituted the inquiry commission to ascertain the facts, circumstances, and causes leading to the incident of tragedy resulting in the death of 4 persons and several others missing.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It stated that the Commission of Inquiry will ascertain persons or organizations responsible for the illegal activities of rat hole mining in the area.

Further, the commission will also see if there are any other matters relevant to the subject matter of the inquiry, the notification asserted.

It affirmed that the commission scheduled the hearing for April 21 from 10:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moreover, the commission urged the individuals, organizations, or family members of the victims who possess any information related to the Umrangso mines tragedy and are willing to provide oral or material evidence to appear before the Inquiry Commission at the NEEPCO conference room within the specified date and time.