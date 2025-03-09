Guwahati: Serious allegations have surfaced against Ultra Care Diagnostic Centre in Guwahati, accusing management of secretly recording patients via CCTV cameras.

The Diagnostic centre is located at Beltola Chariali in Guwahati, Assam.

As per sources, female patients visiting the center for medical consultations are reportedly asked to remove certain clothing for diagnostic procedures.

However, one female patient has alleged that she was secretly filmed while undergoing a medical procedure.

The woman has filed a formal complaint at Hatigaon Police Station.

Acting on her complaint, the police have arrested the individual responsible for managing the CCTV system at the center.

During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to hiding the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the surveillance cameras. Investigations are ongoing.