Assam: Dibrugarh Officials head to 1,164 polling stations for Panchayat polls

Dibrugarh: With the first phase of the Panchayat Elections scheduled for May 2, polling officials across Assam’s Dibrugarh district have begun departing for their assigned polling stations.

Since early morning, presiding officers, polling staff, and security personnel have been departing from the distribution centre at Dibrugarh Polytechnic in Lahowal with ballot boxes, essential documents, and other election materials.

To ensure all preparations for the smooth conduct of the election are in place, officials have made similar arrangements for distribution and dispatch in other sub-districts of the district, including Duliajan, Tingkhong, Khowang, and Naharkatia.

Officials have scheduled polling to take place at 1,164 polling stations across Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

However, they will not hold voting at Polling Station No. 1001, Mukulbari Tea Garden Mazdoor Club, under the Chabua-Lahowal Assembly Constituency, because voters elected all candidates for the posts of Zila Parishad Member, Anchalik Panchayat Member, and Gaon Panchayat Ward Member unopposed.

Across the district, voters will hold elections for 22 Zila Parishad constituencies, 7 Anchalik Panchayats, and 930 Gaon Panchayat Wards, which spread over 93 Gaon Panchayats.

Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi said, “To ensure smooth conduct of the elections, the Dibrugarh district administration has deployed 22 Zonal Officers, 53 Sector Officers, 1,165 Presiding Officers, and 4,660 Polling Officers across 1,165 polling stations.

Notably, female officials will manage 62 polling stations, he stated.