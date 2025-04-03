Guwahati: India’s premier downhill mountain biking event, the Assam Downhill Championship (ADC) 2025, is set to return for its fifth edition on April 6, 2025, at the legendary Monkey Temple Trail, Bortila Hills in Guwahati.

The event, organized by Spokehub Racing, promises an adrenaline-fueled spectacle as the country’s top downhill riders take on one of the most challenging courses in India.

Recognized as India’s largest and longest-running downhill MTB event, ADC 2025 will feature over 50 elite riders, including past participants from Bhutan, reinforcing its growing international reputation.

With a legacy spanning seven years, the championship has played a pivotal role in developing India’s mountain biking talent while attracting hundreds of enthusiastic spectators.

Last year, ADC recorded between 600 and 800 live attendees and amassed over 38,000 video views on social media, making it a major attraction for fans and sponsors alike.

“ADC is one of the best downhill races in India. We’re proud to create a platform that nurtures

world-class talent while offering an unforgettable experience for fans,” said Bikash Doley, Founder,

Spokehub Racing.

“This isn’t just a race – it’s a celebration of human potential against nature’s toughest challenges.

We invite everyone to witness the sheer excitement of downhill racing and support these incredible

athletes,” state Arshel Akhter, Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati & Co-Founder, Pedal for a Change

He invited spectators to witness the excitement of downhill racing and show their support for the athletes.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Monkey Temple Trail in Bortila Hills, near Pratiksha Hospital. Entry is free for all spectators.